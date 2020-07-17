Barbara Zeller, 80, born and raised in Michigan City, Indiana, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020 in Arizona where she had been living for the last several years.
Barbara was the daughter of Joseph and Cecelia (Plisky) Ott. She is predeceased by her sister Suzanne (Ott) Nalon and her former husband, Ronald Zeller. Barbara is survived by her sister Melinda (Ott) Sedlak and Joanne (Ott) Mansuetto, her three stepsons Ronald Jr., Richard and Ryan as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
