Barbara J. Casteel July 31, 1937 - Sept. 21, 2019

Barbara J. Casteel, 82, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at 10:08 p.m. in Memorial Hospital of South Bend, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Brother Shaun Gray officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 and from 10 a.m. until time service Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
She was born July 31, 1937, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Joseph and Ann (Jasiniecki) Lubiniecki. On Jan. 30, 1954, in Michigan City, Indiana, she married Robert D. Casteel who preceded Dec. 18, 2013.
Surviving are two daughters, Sandra (Mike) Meyer of Michigan City, Indiana, June Barth of Michigan City, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Brigette (Mike) Brown, Bradley Meyer, Robby Barth, Lennon (Ashley Gulstrom) Barth, Teresa Barth, Aaron Barth, Stephanie Smith Flora; four great-grandchildren, Delilah Barth, Lilly Barth, Krista Barth, Terry Barth; two brothers, Jerry Lubiniecki of Michigan City, Indiana, Richard (Janice) Lubiniecki of Michigan City, Indiana; sister, Linda Bruemmer of Michigan City, Indiana; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; She was preceded in death by father, Joseph Lubiniecki; mother, Ann Lubiniecki; husband, Robert D. Casteel; special-cousin, Ike Lubiniecki; three sisters, Angie Richmond, Louise White, Marjie Lubiniecki; brother, Jimmy Lubiniecki.
Barbara retired after 51 years of working for Bromwell Housewares, Inc. in Michigan City. She enjoyed taking care of flowers in her garden, traveling with her husband, and spending time with her family.
Contributions may be made to Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America, 386 Park Ave. South, 17th Floor New York, NY 10016.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our website at www.otthaverstock.com.
