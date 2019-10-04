Barbara J. Bealor Jan. 31, 1926 - Oct. 3, 2019

Barbara J Bealor, 93, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Brentwood Assisted Living in La Porte, Indiana.
She was born Jan. 31, 1926, in La Porte, Indiana, the daughter of Howard L. Shead and Virginia J. (Sneed) Shead.
On Dec. 31, 1944, in Little Rock, Arkansas, she married Clifford D Bealor who preceded in death Dec. 1, 2010.
She is survived by her two sons, Paul (Barbara) Bealor of La Porte, Tim (Connie) Bealor of Mendon, Illinois; daughter, Joan (Dan) Woodrow of Lafayette, Indiana; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren.
Barbara was preceded in death by her son, Raymond Bealor, brother, George Shead, sister, Louise Shead-Strong-Deditch.
She was a member of the Bootjack Club, the Indiana Extension Homemakers, and 44 club. She enjoyed reading, doll collecting, and was a Master Knitter who taught others knitting from her home and later at Brentwood.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, Indiana where the family will receive friends Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, 4-7 p.m. A life celebration will be held at Haverstock Funeral Home Inc., Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Joellyn Chadwick officiating. Interment will follow at the Rolling Prairie Cemetery, Rolling Prairie, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Dunes Hospice 4711 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, IN 46383.
