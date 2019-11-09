Barbara Biebuyck Sept. 7, 1942 - Oct. 23, 2019

Barbara Biebuyck, 77, of Granbury, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. To honor Barbara’s life, memorials may be made to Friends for Animals, 2885 Fall Creek Highway, Granbury, Texas 76049.
Barbara was born on Sept. 7, 1942, to Harold and Sophia Rice in Michigan City, Indiana. She had sparkly blue eyes and a beautiful smile. She had a larger than life personality and she lit up any room that she entered. She was generous and kind and would give you the shirt off her back. Barbara was a fashion trendsetter, who loved finding the perfect outfit. She was truly beautiful inside and out.
When Lawrence Biebuyck met Barbara, he was immediately smitten. He proposed to her on their third date and they were married for 47 years. Barbara was a loving mother and grandmother. Her granddaughter named her Nana Sparkles and the name was carried on by her students.
Barbara graduated from Indiana University with her Bachelor of Arts degree in education. During college, she was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi and was crowned homecoming queen. She was an honorary member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority and was actively involved throughout her life.
Barbara was groundbreaking in her field as a teacher and an administrator. She created a job placement center for Dallas ISD juniors and seniors from the ground up. She emphasized the importance of dressing for success, a proper resume and excellent interview techniques. A highlight from the program was the annual Fair which was held every summer at Union Station. She also encouraged students to participate in a summer law program where they could start on a lifelong career in the law field. Barbara always followed up with her students. If a placement was not a good fit, she would help them find work that was a better match. She touched the lives of 100’s of students in a very real and tangible way.
Barbara loved all kinds of animals, especially dogs. She rescued all types of animals in need. One fortunate animal was a duck that lived in the swimming pool for two years.
Barbara’s faith was important to her and she was a devout Catholic. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Lawrence Biebuyck in 2009.
Barbara is survived by her son; Bradley Biebuyck of Garland, daughter; Jill S. Laningham and husband Doug of Fort Worth, granddaughter; Kaitlyn Laningham of Fort Worth, brother; Jim Rice and wife Robyn of Indiana, and nieces; Sarah Rice and Kitty Rice of Indiana.
