Barbara Ann Clemons Oct. 9, 1950 - Aug. 1, 2019

Barbara Ann Clemons, 68, of Michigan City, Indiana, went peacefully home to be with the Lord Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at 7:45 a.m., surrounded by family in her home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019, at Evergreen Baptist Church, 2005 Coolspring Ave., Michigan City, Indiana, with Pastor Jonathan A. Rumley officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Lake Cemetery, La Porte, Indiana. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at Evergreen Baptist Church. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, Indiana, is handling arrangements.
She was born Oct. 9, 1950, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Gerald and Doris Jean (Gasell) Flanigan. On May 8, 1999, in Michigan City, Indiana, she married Larry Clemons, who preceded her on Sept. 4, 2011.
Surviving are a daughter, Melissa (William) Atwood of Michigan City, Indiana; two sons, Rusty White and Gary Tello, both of Michigan City, Indiana; 10 grandchildren, William (Ashley) Atwood, Jr., Brandin Atwood, Wesley White, Corey White, Kaylee White, Emillia Atwood, Elianna Atwood, Chase Tello, Liliana Atwood and Adriana Atwood; two great-grandchildren, Destiny Atwood and Jaeden Atwood; her sister, Patricia (Phillip Mottl) Wilczak of Michigan City, Indiana; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Debra Flanigan, and Linda Crane; and her brother, William Flanigan.
Barbara treasured time spent with family, and enjoyed long car rides that included shopping on the way. She loved a good karaoke party with Country, Christian, or '80s music. All of her grandchildren, neighbors and friends knew her as "Oomama." She prayed faithfully for others and helped anyone who had a need. Barbara had a servant's heart and loved people. She regularly attended Evergreen Baptist Church. As a homemaker she found joy in cooking, loved to decorate for the holidays, and making her house a home. She was a cancer survivor who faced a lifetime of fears as the Lord renewed her strength moment by moment and made her strong and courageous. She will be greatly missed by her loyal and faithful companion, Daisy, the family dog.
