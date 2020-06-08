Barbara A. Wiedenhoft, 86, of Michigan City, passed away peacefully at 1:03 p.m., Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in her home.
She was born Aug. 27, 1933, in Michigan City, Indiana to Fred and Rose (Schultz) Kalil.
Updated: June 9, 2020 @ 3:11 am
