Audrey M. Cook Sept. 24, 1924-Aug. 5, 2019

Audrey M. Cook, 94, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at Golden Living Center Fountainview Terrace in La Porte, Indiana.
She was born Sept. 24, 1924, in Pinhook, Indiana, the daughter of Wilbur Crawford and Blanch (McMillen) Crawford.
Audrey was a member of the Rolling Prairie Woman's Auxiliary and the Rolling Prairie VFW Post 9423.
On June 28, 1943 she married Frank H. Cook who preceded in death March 25, 1999.
She is survived by her five children, Cathleen (David) Ault of La Porte, Indiana, Joan (Richard) Shail, Robert (Carla) Cook of La Porte, Indiana, William (Gigi) Cook of Kingsford Heights, Indiana, David (Ida) Cook; ten grandchildren. Audrey was preceded in death by seven brothers, Glen, Delbert, Raymond, Jack, Harvey, Harold, Marvin; six sisters, Florence Pagel, Evelyn Rude, Melinda Thompson, Blanche Crawford, Dorothy Woodruff, Rose Sievert.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, Indiana. A life celebration will be held at Pine Lake Cemetery, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Jeff Zigler officiating. Interment will follow at the Pine Lake Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the La Porte County Small Animal Shelter, 2855 Ind. 2, La Porte, Indiana 46350 or to Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, IN, 46383.
Online condolences may be made at www.haverstockfuneralhome.com.
