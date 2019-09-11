Audrey J. Schwermer Feb. 13, 1927 - Sept. 8, 2019

Audrey J. Schwermer, 92, New Carlisle, Indiana, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at 8:15 a.m. in Hamilton Communities Inc., New Carlisle, Indiana.
A private service will be held at a later date. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel in Michigan City is handling arrangements.
She was born Feb. 13, 1927, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Otto and Bessie (Stibbe) Schultz. On Dec. 10, 1949, in Michigan City, Indiana, she married Donald Schwermer who preceded Aug. 23, 2015.
Surviving are three daughters, Janet (Patrick) Stanaszek of La Porte, Indiana, Sandra (Matthew) Henry of La Porte, Indiana, Jill (Michael) Nygren of Michigan City, Indiana; son, Michael Schwermer of Michigan City, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Jeff (Beth) Strauss, Matthew Henry, Zachary Stanaszek, Michael (Gina) Henry, Ellen (Paul) Chumbley, Erin Schwermer, Alex Nygren, Bradley Nygren; eight great-grandchildren, Jack Henry, Max Henry, Luke Henry, Nolan Boller, Henry Chumbley, Samantha Strauss, Elise Cawelti, Josh Cawelti; sister, Verna Blake of New Carlisle, Indiana; brother, Dale Schultz of Michigan City, Indiana; She was preceded in death by father, Otto Schultz; mother, Bessie Schultz; husband, Donald Schwermer; four brothers, John Schultz, Glen Schultz, Louis Schultz, Donald Schultz; three sisters, Betty Bruhler, Marjorie Emerich, Carol Ludington.
Audrey was a homemaker who loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Services of Northern Indiana, P.O. Box 4204, South Bend, Indiana 46634.
Contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Services of Northern Indiana, P.O. Box 4204, South Bend, Indiana 46634.
