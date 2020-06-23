Arvilla Johnson Archer, age 96, wife of deceased Roland W. Archer, died June 22, 2020.
“A graduate of Indiana University School of Nursing, 1945, my life has been full of great expectations and opportunities-many fulfilled; good works, golden friendships and the bountiful love of our four children who survive: Mark, and wife Kathleen of Northern California, Claudia of Cincinnati, Ohio, Ann, and husband David Shattuck of East Rochester, New York, Polly Taylor of Friendsville, Tennessee; granddaughter, Kerstin, and husband Tyler Pakka and their sons, Alec, Charles and David of Perrysburg, Ohio. I have requested no services. If you wish to remember me, support your local library and/or conversation causes,” Arvilla J. Archer.
