Arthur F. Mayer Dec. 8, 1929 - July 18, 2019

Arthur Mayer, long time former resident of Michigan City, passed away on July 18, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Luann Yant Mayer; daughter, Maggy Mayer Siegel; and sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Richard Rhodes. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Shlaes Mayer; and daughter, Julia Mayer Dooley. He was adored by his four grandchildren and their spouses, Brian and Katie, Sean and Jennifer, Charles, and Emily; his three great-grandchildren, Piper, Penny and Jack Arthur; as well as the family of his wife Luann.
He will be greatly missed.
Donations may be sent to the Hospice of Marion County in Florida.
