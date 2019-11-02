Armella Lee Downey Feb. 7, 1937 - Oct. 30, 2019

Armella Lee Downey, 82, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at her home in Michigan City, Indiana.
Services will be held at a later date. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana is handling arrangements.
She was born Feb. 7, 1937, in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, to the late Paul and Ella Mae (Boyd) Cupp. On Dec. 16, 1953 in Pennsylvania she married William Downey who preceded her and on Oct. 29, 1979, in Michigan City, Indiana, she married Norman Klaus Reuber who also preceded her.
Surviving are three sons, Bill Downey of Michigan City, Indiana, Gary (Cyndy) Downey of Michigan City, Indiana, Ed (Kim) Downey of Lineville, Iowa; two daughters, Armella Lee Downey of Michigan City, Indiana, Tara (Mark) Konya of New Carlisle, Indiana; three sisters, Shirley Barclay of Michigan City, Indiana, Barb Willard of Pennsylvania, Judy Yuhas of Pennsylvania; brother, Carl (Carol) Cupp of Pennsylvania; 16 grandchildren, Josh (Bridgett), Jarid, Chris, Melissa (Ryan), Ryan (Alison), Kevin (Emily), Jackie (Eric), Alik (Amy), Leshia, Devin, Jordan, Shay (Ashley), Bree, Gabe, Leo, Broly and 26 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by father, Paul Cupp; mother, Ella Mae Cupp; two husbands, William Downey, Norman Klaus Reuber, and two grandchildren, Zachary Johnson, Nathan Johnson.
Armella enjoyed crafting, quilting, gardening, and tending to her koi pond. She loved animals and also spent time volunteering at the Michiana Humane Society. Armella loved spending time with her grandchildren and was known as "Grandma Do Good" because she was always there to listen and help others.
Contributions may be made to Michiana Humane Society, 722 Ind. 212, Michigan City, IN 46360.
