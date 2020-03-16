Aria Elizabeth Scarborough, anxiously awaited little one to Felisha Stout and Lucas Scarbrough of Kingsford Heights, passed away due to complication at 2:45 p.m. CST on March 10, 2020 in Michigan City.
Aria is survived by her parents; her three brothers, Colson of Kingsford Heights, Ryder and Landyn of La Porte; grandparents, Scott and Jennifer Stout of Union Mills and Jeff and Shelly Velchek of Westville; uncles, Michael Stout of Ora, Caleb Stout of Union Mills and Alan Velchek of Westville; aunts, Abigail Velchek of Westville and Shyann Stout of Union Mills; great-grandparents, Robert and JoAnne Faught of Valparaiso, LeRoy and Margaret Stout of Star City, Cindy Kraus of La Porte, Rose Wade of Valparaiso, and Judy Bodo of Westville; great-great-grandma, Thelma McGinnis of La Porte; and many great aunts, uncles and cousins.
