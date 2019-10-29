Anthony W. Bohlim Jan. 8, 1932 - Oct. 26, 2019

Anthony W. Bohlim, 87, La Porte, Indiana, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at 3:05 a.m. in Life Care Center of Michigan City.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana with Pastor Nancy Nichols officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., Wednesday and from 10-11 a.m. Thursday the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
He was born Jan. 8, 1932, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Elias and Ardella (Gibron) Bohlim. On Aug. 1, 1953, in Michigan City, Indiana, he married Margene Marshall who survives in La Porte, Indiana.
Also surviving are three sons, Keith (Lori) Bohlim of Trail Creek, Indiana, Wayne (Rosemarie Braun) Bohlim of Sarasota, Florida and Stuart (Rita) Bohlim of Omaha, Nebraska; four grandchildren, Ryan (Michelle), Alfred, Nicholas and Marisa Bohlim; three great-grandchildren, Cody Potts, Alexis Potts and Brooke Howard; and his sister Rachel.
He was also preceded in death by his sister, Edna Mae Warner; brother, Norman Bohlim; and grandson, Ryan Howard.
Anthony was the retired owner of M & M Restaurant, Michigan City, Indiana and was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of First United Methodist Church and enjoyed fishing and being outdoors.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Services Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
