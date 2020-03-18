Anthony “Tony” Joseph Adaschik, 78, of La Porte, Indiana passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Tony was born Nov. 13, 1941, in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Anthony and Helen (Kolakowski) Adaschik. He retired from the Whirlpool Corporation as a manager and as a Captain in the United States Navy. Tony graduated from the University of Michigan in 1964 with a bachelor of engineering science degree. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in La Porte and the American Legion Post #83 in La Porte.
