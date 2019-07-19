Annette F. Miller, Norwalk, age 72, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Annette was born on Feb. 13, 1947, in Norwalk to the late Howard and Virginia (Pflieger) Mahl.
She is survived by her husband Roger Miller. They recently celebrated 50 years of marriage together. Other survivors include her sisters, Barbara (Joel) Pickering of New London and Dorothy (Tom) Buttery of Burns, Tennessee, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at St Peter’s Lutheran Church, 243 Benedict Ave, Norwalk, Ohio, from 9 a.m. until the time of service beginning at 11 a.m., with Pastor Ann Marshall officiating. Burial will follow in Milan Cemetery. Memorial contributions if desired may be made to St Peter’s Lutheran Church, 243 Benedict Ave, Norwalk, 44857. Online expressions of sympathy may be expressed by visiting www.walkereastmanheydingerfh.com.
