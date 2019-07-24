Anne M. Bennis Aug. 21, 1923 - July 19, 2019

Anne M. Bennis, 95, of La Porte, Indiana passed away July 19, 2019.
Anne was born Aug. 21, 1923, in La Porte, Indiana, to the late George and Pauline (Niemiec) Bozek. She graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic High School Marquette.
On Sept. 21, 1946, at Sacred Heart Church in La Porte, Anne married Walter F. Bennis who preceded her in death on Dec. 20, 1996.
Anne first was employed by the former U.S. Slicer Company, then with Indiana Molding where she worked in the office. She retired after 10 years of service from the Whirlpool Corporation where she worked as a secretary for the purchasing department. Anne was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Parish for 45 years, then St. Peter Parish for 35 years, and finally for 15 years at St. Joseph Parish. She was a member the Ladies Rosary Sodality and the Polish Falcons.
Anne is survived by her son, Pastor Terrence Bennis, at Saints Cyril & Methodius Parish in North Judson, Indiana and All Saints Parish in San Pierre, Indiana and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers, Joseph, John and Casimier Bozek; and a sister, Sophia Parthum.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte, Indiana. A Parish Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 109 C St., La Porte, Indiana. Family and friends may gather from 10-10:45 a.m. in the funeral home on Friday. Rev. Terrence Bennis will officiate. Burial will follow in Pine Lake Cemetery. A reception will take place at St. Joseph Parish following the burial.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 109 C St., La Porte, Indiana 46350 or EWTN, 5817 Old Leeds Road Irondale, Alabama 35210.
Please share prayers, condolences, and memories for the family at EsslingFuneralHome.com.
