Annamarie R. Clark, 67, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at 4:45 a.m. in Franciscan Health, Michigan City, Indiana.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Buffalo and 10th streets, Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Jordan Fetcko officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, and from 9-10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St. Michigan City, Indiana 46360.
She was born July 20, 1952, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Samuel J. and Lena (Fallucci) Albano. On Aug. 18, 1973, in St. Mary's Catholic Church in Michigan City, Indiana, she married Terry Clark of Michigan City, Indiana.
Surviving are daughter, Jennifer (Thomas Messenger) Clark of Michigan City, Indiana; son, Mike Clark of Michigan City, Indiana; three grandchildren, Brandon Coyer, Cameron Messenger and Tatum Messenger, all of Michigan City, Indiana; brother, Brian Albano of Michigan City, Indiana; two nephews, Steve Albano of Michigan City, Indiana, and Sean Albano of Michigan City, Indiana; and niece, Samantha Albano of Mishawaka, Indiana. She was preceded in death by father, Samuel J. Albano; and mother, Lena Albano.
Annamarie retired in 2009 after working many years in retail management at the Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 6100 W. 96th St., Suite 200 Indianapolis, Indiana 46278.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online, visit our website at www.otthaverstock.com.
