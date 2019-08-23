Anna Mae Pickering Jan. 5, 1925-Aug. 22, 2019

Anna Mae Pickering, 94, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Hamilton Communities, Inc. in New Carlisle, Indiana.
She was born Jan. 5, 1925 in Oak Park, Illinois, the daughter of William Jones and Irene (Simpson) Jones.
Anna was a homemaker, coming from Oak Park, Illinois, in 1947. She was also an avid bridge player and a longtime volunteer at La Porte Hospital. She was also a member of the Pine Lake Owners Association (Bluffside), where she served as a board member and/Historian.
On November 24, 1945, in Oak Park, she married William Pickering who preceded her in death Jan. 5, 1997.
She is survived by her two daughters, Carol (Ted) Bucholz and Patti (the late Len) Grover; grandson, Nick (Anna) Grover; and great-granddaughter, Emily Grover. Anna was preceded in death by both her parents and brother, William Jones.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, Indiana. A life celebration will be held at a later date at the Pine Lake Cemetery. Interment will follow at the Pine Lake Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Unity Foundation - Unity Park, specifically for Pine Lake, Box 527, Michigan City, IN, 46360. or Pine Lake Owners Association, P.O. Box 1394 La Porte, Indiana 46350.
Online condolences may be made at www.haverstockfuneralhome.com.
