Anna Louise Warfield Heuck Nov. 8, 1926 - Aug. 31, 2019

Anna Louise Warfield Heuck, 92, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 in the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Jordan Fetcko officiating with burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation hours will be Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
Anna was born to Pomeroy I.N.E. Warfield and Dorothy (Dawson) Warfield (both deceased) in La Porte, Indiana. She was married to Billy Paul Heuck Sr., (deceased) for 24 years and had seven children: She will be lovingly remembered by her children Daniel (Mui) Heuck, Bonnie (James) Hiatt, Paul (Stephanie) Heuck, Patricia Bland, Peggy (Kevin) Tubbs and Deanne Wilcher; She will also be fondly remembered by her 19 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren; She was preceded in death by son, Billy Heuck Jr.; grandson, Guy Matthew Heuck; brothers, Plummer Warfield, James Warfield along with sisters, Thethel Marie Nease and Helen Redeppening.
Anna lived in Michigan City since her teenage years and graduated from Elston High School in 1945. She worked at Arney's Grill, Shopper's Fair, M.A. Christiansen's and for over 30 years in housekeeping at Memorial Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital. After her retirement she volunteered at St. Anthony's Hospital, Medical Group and the VNA. She was a longtime member of the American Legion Post #37 Auxiliary and had the position of President along with other seats. Anna was on many bowling leagues over many decades and retired from bowling in her early 80s. She loved the outdoors, gardening and taking her dog Snickers on walks around the neighborhood.
Contributions may be made to Donor's Choice.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our website at www.otthaverstock.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.