Anna Lee McDonald May 12, 1926 - July 12, 2019

Anna Lee McDonald, 93, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:05 a.m. in Aperion Care Arbors at Michigan City.
A celebration of life service will be conducted at noon, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Michigan City Christian Church, 11232 W. Earl Road, Michigan City, Indiana, with Pastor Kim Cole and Pastor James McDonald officiating. Private burial has taken place in Furnessville Cemetery, Furnessville, Indiana. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-noon Friday at the church. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, Indiana is handling arrangements.
She was born May 12, 1926, in Sparta, Tennessee, to the late Thomas C. and Ruth (Ballard) Stewart. On May 13, 1942, in Louisville, Kentucky, she married Howard R. McDonald Sr. who preceded her on Dec. 5, 1982.
Surviving are a daughter, Jeanette Eason of Michigan City, Indiana; three grandchildren, Robert (Diana) McDonald of Idaho, James (Sarah) McDonald of Canada and Daniel (Christina) McDonald of Idaho; 10 great-grandchildren, Anna, Sarah, David, Marie, Victoria, Lena, Henry, Haddon, Hudson and Charlotte; special-nephew, Tom Smith; and special-niece, Beth Seifert.
She was also preceded in death by her son, H. Raymond McDonald; two grandchildren, Suzannah Eason and David Eason; sister, Geraldine Smith; and brother, Jerry Stewart.
Anna Lee was a former member of Pines Bible Church and was active in the Jolly 60's club. She had spent her early childhood in Kansas during the dust bowl era. Anna Lee was proud of being a farmer and enjoyed being outdoors.
Contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.
