Anna Ida (Redamak) Bayor, 101, formerly of New Buffalo now of Michigan City, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Arbors in Michigan City. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sommerfeld Chapel, 15 N. Barton St., New Buffalo, Michigan.
Anna was born on Sept. 4, 1918, in Harvey, Illinois, to the late George and Urty (Paulkot) Redamak. She was a 1936 graduate of New Buffalo High School. On July 14, 1945, in Chicago, she married Edwin Bayor; he preceded her in death on July 12, 1984. Anna was a member of St. Luke United Lutheran Church in Michigan City.
