Ann M. Wenc Dec. 15, 1922 - Dec. 26, 2019

Ann M. Wenc, 97, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at 10:16 p.m. in Franciscan Health - Michigan City, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at a later date in Massachusetts. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in South Grafton, Massachusetts. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana is handling arrangements.
She was born Dec. 15, 1922 in Millbury, Massachusetts to the late Felix and Alice (La Blanc) White. On Jan. 22, 1945, in Millbury, Massachusetts, she married William F. "Bill" Wenc who preceded Feb. 28, 2001.
Surviving are daughter, Susan Phipps of Pepperell, Massachusetts; four sons, William P. Wenc of Oxford, Massachusetts, Paul (Debra) Wenc of Marion, Illinois, Steven Wenc of Pepperell, Massachusetts, Michael Wenc of Michigan City, Indiana; six granddaughters, Robin, Ashley, Stephanie, Megan, Jamie, Kasey; nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by five brothers, Roger White, Felix White, Clarence White, Ernst White, Edward White; three sisters, Rita Provost, Alice Pierce, Evelyn Stockwell; son-in-law, James Phipps.
Ann was a homemaker and was a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Michigan City. She enjoyed reading, and loved to watch New England sports. Ann was a kind loving mother and will be greatly missed.
Contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels Inc., 301 E. 8th St., Suite 110, Michigan City, IN 46360.
