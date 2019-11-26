Ann (Hycner) Fedder Sept. 20, 1932 - Nov. 24, 2019

Ann (Hycner) Fedder was born Sept. 20, 1932, in Otis, Indiana, to Jrofil and Anna (Bora) Hycner. She was called home to the arms of Jesus on Nov. 24, 2019.
In 1953, she married Richard "Dick" E. Fedder who preceded her in death in 2014.
She is also preceded in death by her oldest son, Terry Fedder, two brothers,Ted and Chester, and one sister, Josephine Janoski.
Surviving are three sons, Jeff (Anamarie) Fedder of Westville, Indiana, Greg (Vicki) Fedder of Greenville, South Carolina, Darrin (Shannon) Fedder of Sarasota, Florida, one sister, Frances Ostreski of La Porte, Indiana. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Ann and Dick spent most of their married life raising a family in Michigan City, Indiana. Being the mother of four boys, we are comforted in knowing there is a special place in heaven for her and that she will hear the words “Well done”. Ann worked for the Indiana Bell telephone company, St. Anthony's Hospital, and before her retirement years became an enthusiastic real estate agent. Ann and her husband enjoyed many years of spending their winters in Florida and seemed to extend the winter season a little longer each year until they decided to make it their permanent home in 2012.
Ann was lucky enough to have settled into a wonderful community and church home and made many close friends that she came to cherish. She will be missed for her wonderful sense of humor and quick wit, strong sense of family and her homemade polish pierogi.
A Memorial service will be 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 135 E. Broadway in Fort Meade, FL. Condolences to the family at http://www.WhiddenMcLeanfuneralhome.com
