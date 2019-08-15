Amos Jacob Bruder March 19, 2019 - Aug. 2, 2019

Amos Jacob Bruder, Loveland, Colorado, was born on March 19, 2019, at 29 weeks weighing 1 lb. 3 oz. living his short but inspirational life in room 4517 of the NICU at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Denver, Colorado until he was called to heaven on Aug. 2, 2019.
His parents, Jacob “Jake” and Sarah Carr Bruder, Loveland, Colorado are grateful for all the positive times, especially growing to weigh 8 ½ lbs. and the “normal” baby things they were able to do despite the challenges “Mighty” Amos endured.
Besides his parents, Amos’s family includes his maternal grandparents, Tom and Mary Carr, Michigan City, Indiana and paternal grandparents, Pete and Jeanie Bruder and Vickie and Carlos Ahumada, El Paso, Texas; maternal great-grandparents, Donald and Charlotte Wentland and the late Jack and Beatrice Carr, Michigan City, Indiana and paternal great-grandparents, Teri Ash, El Paso, Texas and Peter Bruder, Torreon, Mexico and Bill and Lynn Lowenstein, Elephant Butte, New Mexico.
He will be missed and was loved by many aunts, uncles, great aunts, great uncles and numerous cousins from across the country. His extended family includes the doctors, nurses, NNP’s, secretaries, therapists and maintenance staff at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Also, the staff and families of the Denver Ronald McDonald House who provided comfort and respite. In addition, it also includes the many people who followed Amos’s spirited life by reading the journal entries about him on the www.caringbridge.org website, who sent comments of support, prayer and love throughout his and the family’s journey.
Amos’s funeral will be on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 9:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Loveland, Colorado. The Mt. Olivet Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
The family holds a special place in their heart for the Ronald McDonald House in Denver, their “home away from home” where they were able to stay close to Amos during the months while he was being taken care of in the NICU. To keep Amos’s ministry of “Mighty” love and pure joy alive in honor of the memory of “Mighty Master” Amos, so other families going through tough times with child illness can stay close to their child, the family requests donations be made to the Denver Ronald McDonald House via the www.caringbridge.org website or mail to Ronald McDonald House, c/o Bruder Family, 4076 Coaldale Drive, Loveland, CO 80538.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.