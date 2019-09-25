Amber Rose Watts May 17, 1981 - Sept. 20, 2019

Amber Rose Watts, 38 of Michigan City, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
She was born May 17, 1981, in Valparaiso, to Harry “Sam” and Michele “Shelly” (Spencer) Watts. Amber is survived by her parents of Michigan City, her brother Sam Watts Jr. of Chesterton and her boyfriend Charlie Mays of Michigan City and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents.
There are no services or visitation at this time. Newhard Funeral Home, 58 W. Walnut St. in Westville is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.