Allen Edward Malekovic, 70, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.
Allen was a bar manager in Chicago and a custodian with La Porte Community Schools for many years. He was a member of Sacred Heart Parish in La Porte and played on the 1967 La Porte Slicers State championship baseball team. He was inducted into the Indiana High School Baseball Hall of Fame. Allen was a member of AA and proud to be recovered for more than 20 years.
Allen was born Dec. 31, 1948, in La Porte, Indiana, to the late Laddie and Frances (Blinkal) Malekovic.
Allen is survived by his children, Shane Malekovic of Spring Hill, Florida, Troy Malekovic of Jacksonville, Florida, Brett (Chris) Malekovic of La Porte, Tara (Fernando) Lopez of Chicago, Erin Malekovic of Palos Hills, Illinois, Jason (Alexandra) Jones of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Paul Palethothodoros of Palos Hills, Illinois; 14 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a brother, Steve (Virginia) Malekovic of La Porte. Allen was a loving uncle to Pamela Upp and Joseph Malekovic; many great nieces and nephews; and one great great-niece and two great great-nephews.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Avenue, La Porte, Indiana 46350. A Parish Rosary will be recited at 4 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 201 Bach Street, La Porte, Indiana. Reverend Ian Williams will officiate. Burial will follow in Patton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Parish.
Please share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at EsslingFuneralHome.com.
Commented