Allan L. Jones “Al” also known as “Michigan City Al,” age 74, of Chesterton, Indiana, passed away on July 31, 2019. He was born in West Newton, Pennsylvania, on July 27, 1945, son of Robert and Margaret Jones.
Allan is survived by his children, Tony Jones, Tina (Bob) Massey, Tammy (Brian) Hardsock and stepchildren Heather (Greg) Ellis, Shelley (Danny) Ellis and Denice (Ronnie) Theis; his grandchildren, Hunter, Brianna, Tyler, Quinten, Carley, Jennifer, Joseph, Cori, Jacob and Lauren; sisters, Cheryl Sofran and Shelby Jones; and his fur babies Abby and Boyd; and many nieces and nephews and other extended family and friends; as well as his additionally acquired Strongbow Trail daughters.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, wife Patricia Jones; his parents; his brothers Thomas and William Jones; stepson Douglas Dodson; stepdaughter Teri Winterbotham; nephew Benjamin Jones; and best friend Ron Bryner (Hopper).
He served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He proudly wore his Veterans hat every day. Al retired from Bethlehem Steel Corp. with 38 years of service. After he retired, he worked for Trailer Transit in which he called the “Best job of my life”.
Al was a notable lifelong billiards player. He won the Billiards National Championship in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1992. Billiards was his true passion in life! Al also enjoyed fishing, bowling, carpentry and spending time with his family and keeping in touch with his lasting friends at Aaron’s Mortgage Inn.
Al was a hardworking, kind-hearted and genuine man of honor. His wonderful smile, blue eyes, unwavering support and unconditional love will undoubtedly be missed by all who knew him. He can now walk with those passed before him and join his wife Patricia once again.
Visitation will be held at Edmonds and Evans Funeral Home, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304 on Thursday Aug. 8, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. with Funeral Service to be held at 7-8 p.m. on Thursday. Graveside Service will be starting at Edmonds and Evans at 11:30 a.m. Friday Aug. 9, and procession with Military Honors to Chesterton Cemetery at 300 E. Porter Ave, Chesterton, Indiana. Following the burial a lunch will be provided for family and friends at Gelsosomo’s Pizza, at 371 Indian Boundary Rd, Chesterton, Indiana. Please come join us in the celebration of Allan’s life.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the National Veteran’s Foundation and/or St. Jude Foundation. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.
Commented