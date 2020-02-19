Alice Skibinski, 89, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at 8:30 p.m. in VNA Hospice Center, Valparaiso, Indiana.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1506 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Walter Ciesla officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m., Sunday and from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Monday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel. The St. Stanislaus Rosary Society will recite the Rosary at 1 p.m. Sunday in the funeral chapel.
