Alice Mae Travis Nov. 5, 1924 - Oct. 10, 2019

Mrs. Alice Mae Travis, age almost 95, died in Gainesville, Florida at 10 a.m. on the 10th day of the 10th month of 2019 of natural causes.
She was born on Nov. 5, 1924, in La Porte, Indiana, to Edith (Patterson) and Jacob Elmer Brown. Except for the last several years, she lived in La Porte all of her life.
She graduated from the La Porte High School. She married her high school sweetheart and soul mate, James Kenneth Travis Jr., on Aug. 8, 1942. They had three sons: Douglas Bruce (Paulette) of Gainsville, Florida, Terry Michael (Carol) of Mulberry, Indiana, and James Kevin (Lois) of La Porte; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Graduating from the Reese Business School in La Porte, Mrs. Travis worked at Montgomery Ward in the credit department, at the La Porte City offices as bookkeeper and Deputy Clerk-Treasurer, and at the La Porte Water Department as bookkeeper. After working for 23 years in the La Porte government, she retired in 1987. She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star Chapter in La Porte.
She loved the Kentucky Avenue house which she built with her husband and in which they raised their three sons. She also loved playing Euchre, reading fiction, doing word search puzzles and keeping the family history.
Mrs. Travis was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Lorraine Menges, and grandson Justin Travis. She is survived by her brother Jacob Eugene Brown of La Porte, three sons, five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Mrs. Travis will be laid to rest with her husband in the Salem Cemetery, La Porte County, Indiana. A private family service will be scheduled at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.