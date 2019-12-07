Alice I. Lipke May 11, 1922 - Nov. 29, 2019

Alice I. Lipke, age 97, of Knox, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.
Alice was born May 11, 1922, in La Porte, to Forrest Sayles and Joanna Genson Sayles, both deceased.
On March 9, 1968 she married Bennett "Ben" Lipke, who preceded her in death on Sept. 26, 2014. Alice and Ben were part of the original partnership in 5 Star Grocery Store in Knox.
She is survived by her daughters Susan Carpentier of La Porte and Diane Messman of Knox, one sister, Constance Reynolds of La Porte, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, David Messman and five brothers and sisters.
Private family services will take place at a later date.
