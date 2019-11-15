Alice Collins Aug. 10, 1929 - Nov. 14, 2019

Alice Collins, 90, Michigan City, Indiana, went to be with the Lord Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at 1:47 a.m. in Aperion Care/Arbors, Michigan City, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with her nephew Pastor Robert Axton officiating. Burial will follow in Carmel Cemetery, La Porte, Indiana. Visitation hours will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service in the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
She was born Aug. 10, 1929, in Springfield, Arkansas, to the late Robert and Bessie (Price) Axton. On Oct. 18, 1947, in Truman, Arkansas, she married Charles D. Collins who preceded Jan. 10, 2000. Surviving are two daughters, Peggy Zilinger and Debra (Don) Lewis both of Michigan City, Indiana; 10 grandchildren, Kelly (Don) Donkersloot, Wendy (Rich) Dutcher, Brian Collins, Rachel (Brian) Werdin, Adam Kuipers, Michael (Debbie) Collins, Allison Collins, Robert East, Michelle (John Hutchinson) East and Andrew Alexovich; great-grandchildren, Justin (Michelle) Dutcher, Brianna Dutcher, Ryan Kuipers, Jackson Dutcher, Oren Kuipers, Ollie Kuipers, Layne Collins, Emerson Collins, Elizabeth Wilson, Kourtney Collins, Logan Donkersloot, Levi Donkersloot, Lochlan Donkersloot, Ella Donkersloot and Camden Kuipers. great-great-grandchildren, Benjamin Dutcher and girl Dutcher due in March and daughter-in-law, Mary Collins of Three Oaks, Michigan.
Mrs. Collins was preceded in death by two sons, Donnie and Gary Collins, brothers, Patrick and James Axton and sisters, Jeanette Reeves, Mamie Duncan, Mildred Wheeler and Edna Willis.
She retired from K-Mart as a sales clerk, Michigan City, Indiana. She enjoyed quilting, birds and gardening and was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
Contributions may be made to Aperion Care/Arbors, Dementia Unit, 1101 E. Coolspring Ave., Michigan City, IN 46360
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our website at www.otthaverstock.com.
