Alfred "Fred" J. Herbst Feb. 14, 1942 - Sept. 17, 2019

Alfred "Fred" J. Herbst, 77, of Kingsford Heights, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at Trail Creek Memory Care, Michigan City.
Fred was born on Feb. 14, 1942, at home in Winslow, Indiana, to Alfred E. and Juanita (Young) Herbst. He proudly served his country, in the U.S. Army.
In 2016 in La Porte, Indiana, Fred married Beverly Ann LeMaster who survives. Also surviving are two sons, Brian (Dana) Herbst of Peoria, Illinois and Scott (Nancy) Herbst of Mishawaka; two grandsons, Christian and Lucas Herbst; siblings, Jim (Tina) Herbst and Janet Peterson, all of Kingsford Heights; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his parents; brothers, Jerry Herbst and Jack Herbst; sister, Sharolyn Geren, and brothers-in-law, Larry Peterson and Roger Geren.
Fred was a purchasing agent for many years at Midwest Steel. His favorite past times included Purdue sports, traveling, WWII history and gambling. Fred loved to lay outside in the sun.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at noon on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center with Pastor Roger Ash officiating. Burial will follow at Tracy Cemetery, Hamlet, Indiana, with full military honors.
A time of visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Beverly Wick-Herbst, 2900 Monroe St., La Porte, IN 46350 or to the donor's choice.
Condolences may be shared with the family on www.cutlercares.com.
