Adnie Irene Leatherwood, 84, of Michigan City passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago with her loving family by her side.
Funeral services will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. at the Root Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Swan Lake Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held on Monday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Root Funeral Home.
Adnie was born May 30, 1934, in Glen Ellen, Virginia to the late William Justus and Susan Irene (Vass) Walton.
She married Jefferson Raymond Leatherwood, who passed away on Jan. 8, 1997.
She is survived by one son, Justus Lee (Andrea) Harris of Dittmer, Missouri; one daughter, Adnie Lee (David) Callahan of Michigan City; five grandchildren, Matthew, Ryan, Adnie Wilson, Gabriel Callahan and Magnus Harris; and one special niece, Patricia Burton; and many loving friends.
She is preceded in death by one sister, Marguerite Burton.
Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and pets. She also loved being around and getting to know other people. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Memorials may be made to the Michiana Humane Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.