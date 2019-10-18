MICHIGAN CITY — Get ready as witches, warlocks and werewolves take over the zoo when the Washington Park Zoological Society hosts Boo at the Zoo this Saturday.
The annual event, held at Washington Park Zoo, is designed to provide a safe, fun, trick-or-treating environment with loads of candy provided by local community businesses – despite large numbers of vampires and zombies running amok. Along with trick-or-treating, the creative costumes are also a sight to see, organizers say.
Due to the large crowds that traditionally attend Boo at the Zoo, the Zoological Society is offering two sessions again this year to avoid long lines and to ensure safety to the public. The Zoo staff recommends you purchase tickets in advance since there will be a cut-off of ticket sales once the maximum occupancy is reached.
Session one: Gates open from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with trick or treating ending and the zoo closing at 2 p.m.
Session two: Gates open from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. with trick or treating ending and the zoo closing at 6 p.m.
Admission:
Adult Observer - $4
Child trick or treater - $5 (ages 2-16 years)
Children 1 and under are free
Washington Park Zoo members free!
Tickets are available online via eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/boo-at-the-zoo-2019-tickets-56418300656
Tickets will also be on sale daily at the zoo office on a first come bases allowing guests to pick preferred session times, but once the zoo reaches capacity, tickets will not be available.
Tickets will be honored only for the time session purchased. Those ticket holders attempting to enter on another session will not be admitted.
Each person entering the event needs a ticket.
Event is held rain or shine.
No outside food and beverages allowed.
The Zoo is also looking for station sponsors, so if you are interested, contact the Zoo immediately. For more information contact us at (219) 873-1510 or at www.washingtonparkzoo.com.
All proceeds directly benefit the animals of the Washington Park Zoo. The zoo is located at 115 Lake Shore Drive, Michigan City.
Event sponsors: Acme Communications, Walgreens, Michigan City Pediatric Dentistry, La Porte County Taekwondo, Michigan City Police, Moose Family Center, North Judson/San Pierre Vet Clinic, Edward Jones, Everdry Waterproofing, Michigan City Education Association and MCAS, Central States Mfg, Lakeshore foods/Als supermarkets, Michigan City Public Library, La Porte County Democrat Party, Centier Bank, Michigan City Christian Church, Relay for Life, Midwest Eye Consultants, Michigan City Fire Department, Life Strategies LLC, Members Advantage Credit Union, Zoo Staff, Zoo Society, Jr. Zoo Society, Michigan City Lions Club, Daniel W. Granquist Attorney & Counselor at Law, Real Housewives of La Porte County, Walmart, Great Clips, Rotary Club of Michigan City, Purply Good Witch, Knights of Columbus, Allstate Prendergast Agency, HealthLinc, Michigan City Animal Hospital, H&R Block.
