La PORTE — With the 14th annual Hoosier star vocal competition quickly approaching, youth finalists are gearing up for their chance to take the stage. The big competition is less than two weeks away, scheduled to take place on Saturday, Sept. 7 at the La Porte Civic Auditorium.
Competitors will have the opportunity to sing with the coveted accompaniment of the La Porte Symphony Orchestra. Additionally, the top youth performer will walk away with a $500 cash prize.
Youth vocalist Rebecca Lane has been spending her summer away at multiple musical theater intensive performance camps in preparation for Hoosier Star.
“I have garnered much information in vocal technique and performance that has aided me greatly whilst rehearsing," Lane said. "Unfortunately, being at these camps has condensed my practice time on my song because I have been building my musical theater songs repertoire and practicing those songs at my camps. However, now that I am back home, I will be rehearsing my song daily and ensuring that I can give the best performance that I am able.
Lane was inspired by musical theater from an early age, and favors show tunes. She cites her parents as her inspiration to pursue music.
“My dad is a singer and musician, so I was constantly surrounded by music in my house because he would, more often than not, be playing the guitar and singing on our couch. My mom is not a singer, however, she loves musicals and would always play musical CDs in our car which grew my love for the performing arts,” Lane said.
Finalist Raul Mejia Palma said singing is a skill he developed to advance in other areas of music.
“I was inspired to start singing because I wanted to become a better musician,” said Palma. “I’ve been doing a lot of practicing for the competition. I start with warm ups and then I practice exercises to improve my singing. After that, I practice the song that I will be singing at the competition.”
For vocalist Ella Moon, winning the Hoosier Star is a step toward achieving her dream of becoming a full time musician.
Moon recalled the moment she started on this path.
“My dad inspired me to start singing,” said Moon. “He loved theater and put me in Oliver at the age of 5. After that, I just started to sing for fun and not thinking much of it. Then, I started doing more plays and found that I love sing and acting and want to pursue it as my dream. I thank my dad because if I didn't do Oliver, I would have never loved music and acting like I do now.”
Other finalists include:
• Jamileh Cornejo, who has participated in numerous ISSMA competitions, winning gold metals at each one. She a part of New Prairie’s top women’s show choir, Sing Sensation.
• Joseph Giuliani, an eighth grade homeschooler from La Porte, has sang the national anthem with his sister for Arts in the Park and will be singing with the worship team at his church.
Alternate Addison Stout has been a featured soloist in Mother’s Day Musicals and weekend services at The Chapel in Fort Wayne. She has been an opening act at The CupBearer Cafe in Auburn, Indiana where she performs 30-45 minute sets of Contemporary Christian music.
Tickets and other information on the Hoosier Star can be found by visiting hoosierstar.com.
