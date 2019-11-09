MERRILLVILLE – Lakeshore PBS is asking for video submissions that showcase how community members across the region celebrate the season for an upcoming holiday special.
Northwest Indiana’s local public television station is asking viewers to submit a 2-3-minute videos about their holiday traditions, which will be collected to create "Traditions: Spirit of the Holidays." The show will be aired multiple times during the holiday season on Lakeshore PBS.
"People of all ages are making videos now,” said Loren Ellis, TV operations manager. “We are asking them to share videos with us that capture their holiday traditions, whether it is a decking your house out in lights, re-creating family recipes or volunteering in your community. We want to see what your family, friends or coworkers do to celebrate the season every year.”
The effort continues Lakeshore PBS’ recent work engaging the community on-air, according to James Muhammad, president and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media.
"We welcome the opportunity to bring resident perspectives to the Lakeshore PBS airwaves," he said. “We are asking viewers to share what they do to celebrate the holidays. These are truly our friends and neighbors, and while they may represent different walks of life, they all come together to call this region home.”
Muhammad said the community-focused effort is aligned to Lakeshore’s mission to “share unique stories from the region that showcases the diversity of our audience.”
In two of the last three years, Lakeshore PBS has won the Indiana Broadcasters Association‘s Cardinal Award for Community Engagement. In 2017, and again this year, the station was also a finalist for the IBA Station of the Year Award Year in Market 2 (outside Indianapolis), with both year’s honors going to WPTA, the ABC affiliate in Fort Wayne.
Ellis sees the show as a fun way to spread holiday cheer. “This is the season to spread good will. It’s also a great way to bring our viewers even closer into the Lakeshore PBS fold.”
Visit LakeshorePBS.org/traditions for video tips and submission information, or call Loren at (219) 756-5656 for more information. All video submissions must be in by noon on Dec. 6.
—From staff reports
