SOUTH BEND — A New Carlisle man convicted of defrauding his employer of $2.2 million through a fraud scheme has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison and ordered to pay full restitution.
Kevin Clinton, 62, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Robert Miller, Jr, after being convicted on four counts of mail fraud during a 2-day trial in May 2019, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch.
The judge sentenced Clinton to 71 months in federal prison and ordered him to pay $2,271,720.05 in restitution.
According to evidence presented at trial, Clinton was employed as Chief Information Officer at a business in South Bend.
From about March 2012 through October 2017, he executed a scheme to defraud his employer, according to federal prosecutors. He did so by incorporating a separate business called Innovation Services that supposedly provided information-technology services to his employer.
Clinton used a virtual office to submit fraudulent billings to his employer totaling more than $2.2 million, according to prosecutors. His employer then sent checks to the virtual office as payment for fake services claimed in the fraudulent billings.
At the time, his employer did not know Clinton owned the sham business.
The case was investigated by the FBI.
—From staff reports
