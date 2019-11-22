70-year-old man struck by 'stray bullet'

La PORTE – A 70-year-old man was struck in the face by what police called a "stray bullet" during an apparent road rage incident Thursday afternoon in La Porte.
The victim was treated at La Porte Hospital and then transported to South Bend for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to La Porte Police Capt. Bill Degnegard.
"The innocent man was not the intended target and at this time appeared to be simply traveling down I Street," he said. The man's name is not being released to make sure family is notified.
Joseph O. Ukonga, 28, of La Porte, was taken into custody by La Porte Police Department detectives, who also recovered his gun, along with drug paraphernalia and possible drugs, Degnegard, said.
Police were initially called about 2:41 p.m. Thursday to the 200 block of I St. for reports of several shots being fired.
They discovered a house in the 200 block of I Street had been struck by gunfire, along with several vehicles passing through the area, police said. Witnesses also reported that the man had been shot in the face by a stray bullet while traveling down I Street and had been taken to the hospital.
Police closed down the section of the street for safety as officers canvassed neighboring homes to ensure no one else was injured, Degnegard said. Police Chief Julie Smith also notified La Porte Community Schools Supt. Mark Francesconi about the incident due to its proximity to La Porte High School.
Degnegard said it appeared the incident "stemmed from a possible road rage incident that occurred in the Koomler Park area involving a small Jeep SUV and possibly a black or dark-colored Ford car."
After gathering information and evidence, officers were able to determine the origin of the shots, he said. "Officers secured the suspect's home and took the suspect into custody."
Ukonga remains in the La Porte County Jail awaiting a probable cause hearing on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and possession of a weapon by a serious violent felon, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Department.
Court records show he was convicted of drug charges in La Porte County in 2012 and 2015, and of escape in 2015.
Smith said the department's “thoughts and prayers are with the victim who was struck by a stray bullet. I know this had to be a very frightening experience for him, as well as for several other people whose vehicles were struck while they were driving.”
The chief said she was "appreciative of the department’s personnel," and for the assistance made available by Sheriff John Boyd and his department’s Emergency Response Team, which also responded to the scene.
“I’m very proud of the teamwork, dedication and professionalism displayed by both our personnel and the county sheriff’s office personnel in responding to this event," Smith said. "We had several off-duty officers who came in and quickly responded to help with the scene, and also responded to other calls-for-service throughout the city which continue to come in during incidents like this.”
Smith also wanted to "thank the citizens of La Porte for their patience as we work difficult scenes and cases like this."
If anyone has any information about the incident, they should call Det. Cpl. Metcalf or Chief of Detectives Sgt. Ferguson at 362-9446.
—From staff reports
