74-year-old faces child porn charges

La PORTE – A 74-year-old La Porte man is free on a $15,000 bond after police say they found nearly 1,000 images depicting child pornography on a computer and laptop in his home after he brought one of the devices in for repair.
Jimmie W. Jackson of La Porte was arrested on June 26 and charged with five felony counts of possession of child pornography, according to court records. He was released on a $15,000 bond and appeared for an initial hearing in La Porte Circuit Court on June 28.
According to a probably cause affidavit filed by the La Porte County Prosecutor's office, La Porte Police were contacted in late October 2018 about suspect images that were found on a laptop that was brought to Alltech Computers for repair.
An employee of the company said Johnson brought a laptop in, claiming his grandchildren were playing with it and it was locked up with a virus, La Porte Police Det. Jim Ferguson says in the affidavit.
When another employee got the computer unlocked, the image on the screen showed a young boy and girl on a bed in a sexually explicit position, the affidavit states.
Also found were "numerous pictures and videos of nude children that appeared to be sexual in nature" that had been downloaded from the internet to the computer's hard drive, and the children in the images "appeared to be 10 years old or younger," the employee told Ferguson.
The employee also noted that the internet browsing history on the computer was filled with searches that were "pretty disgusting," including videos of young children running naked on a beach, along with "hardcore porn," the affidavit states.
Police contacted Jackson, who at first agreed to come to the station to discuss a case, but later called back to say he retained a lawyer and would not come in, the affidavit states.
On Dec. 10, investigators obtained a search warrant for Jackson's home in the 1100 block of Boyd Boulevard, and seized a computer tower, iPhone, tablet computer and e-reader, which were given to Sgt. Matt Barr, a forensic investigator with the Michigan City Police Department, the affidavit states.
On March 8, Barr told La Porte Police that a forensic examination of the items turned up 947 images of child pornography on the laptop, mostly of pre-pubescent children; and four more "suspect" images on the desktop computer, including an animated image of a young girl in a sexual situation, the affidavit states.
The probable cause affidavit was filed in Circuit Court on June 20 and a warrant issued for Jackson's arrest. His next court appearance on the four Level 5 felony counts and one Level 6 felony count is scheduled for Aug. 23 before Judge Thomas Alevizos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.