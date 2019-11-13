MICHIGAN CITY — A countywide group which honors veterans with wreaths each year is looking for sponsors to help with this year’s event.
On Dec., 14, group members from the La Porte County community will gather to honor veterans during the holiday season as part of the annual Wreaths Across America Day.
Remembering Our Veterans, Inc. will conduct the WAA ceremony at the Greenwood Cemetery in Michigan City starting at 10 a.m. Seven ceremonial wreaths will be placed to remember all soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines who served.
The goal is to honor their sacrifices and teach our younger generation about the high cost of our freedoms, according to Keith Harris of Remembering Our Veterans.
Local veterans of the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine, along with former POW/MIAs, will place the seven ceremonial wreaths at the cemetery’s WWII Circle during a short program, he said.
Following the program, volunteers will place wreaths at the graves of local veterans. Wreaths will first be placed in the WWI, WWII, and Veterans of All Wars Circles, as well as in the GAR area of Greenwood Cemetery.
Remembering Our Veterans will also honor grave-specific requests from sponsors at Greenwood Cemetery, St. Stanislaus Cemetery and Swan Lake Cemetery, Harris said.
“Our first event in 2016 resulted in the sponsorship of approximately 75 wreaths being placed at veterans’ graves,” he said. “Our 2018 event saw just over 700 sponsored wreaths placed, and this year our goal is to lay 1,000 wreaths at the graves of La Porte County’s deceased veterans.”
Sponsorships are $15 per wreath, and anyone who buys two can get a third for free. The deadline to sponsor wreaths is Nov. 30, and sponsorship forms are available by calling Harris at (219) 229-2389; emailing kharris@rememberingourveteransinc.com; or downloading a form at rememberingourveterans.com.
Volunteers are welcome and members of the public are encouraged to attend the ceremony.
—From staff reports
