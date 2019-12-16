MICHIGAN CITY – A local man accused of giving his father a fatal dose of heroin on Jan. 24 confirmed Thursday that he is prepared to face a jury in La Porte Superior Court 1 next month.
Joshua James Wozniak’s trial, originally scheduled for September, was postponed to allow for the exhumation and autopsy of Larry Wozniak’s body.
Defense attorney David Payne said Thursday that he has deposed the pathologist and forwarded the findings to the defense’s expert, and that he doesn’t anticipate he’ll need any longer to prepare for trial.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Bethany Beckman said the state also will be ready to go on Jan. 13.
Wozniak, 27, is charged with a single count of dealing a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony punishable by 20-40 years in prison.
He will return to court on Jan. 2 for his final pre-jury conference.
Also in court Thursday was Brandon Lee Bottom, who was arrested in February after allegedly shaking or beating his 8-week-old son to death.
Bottom, 25, was scheduled for a Jan. 13 jury trial as well; but that was bumped to March 16 by Wozniak’s case.
The judge said that the age of Bottom’s case makes it first priority over any other trials that may have been scheduled for March 16.
Bottom is charged with Level 1 felony counts of aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and a Level 2 felony count of battery resulting in death to a person under age 14.
Should he be convicted, each of the Level 1 felonies carries a potential sentence of 20-40 years in prison; and the Level 2 felony is punishable by 10-30 years.
