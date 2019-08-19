Worship music and reggae highlight Arts in the Park

La PORTE — Worship music and reggae will take the stage Wednesday and Thursday at Fox Park during the annual Arts in the Park concert series.
At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Ron Gaston and La Porte High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes will join in Youth SWAG (Spiritual Wisdom and Godliness) in the Park. All La Porte youth are invited to join a "Workout with the Rev" as he challenges them to rap with worship leaders Brian and Josh, and unite in friendly competition.
At 7 p.m. the Agape Christian Church Worship Band will offer a powerful evening of contemporary worship songs. Musicians and singers include Trevor McDonald, Reed McDonald, Mike Winters, Laurie Strojny, Tammy Hagenow, Wilma Beauchamp, Jeff Weston, Mike Winter and Rod Nielsen.
National Anthem singer is Arts in the Park board president Sandy Young, who also will read poetry both evenings. Carl and Marilyn Savich are sponsoring the concert in honor of Arts in the Park founders Bill and Kitty Wolf.
On Thursday, pre-concert music will be offered by Frontline Foundation’s The Salt Exchange. National Anthem singer is Shania Povlock.
Thursday evening, headliner Indika will have attendees up and dancing to their infectious reggae beat. Members hail from Jamaica, Belize, Haiti and Jamaica. The band was a Marvin Multicultural Award winner recipient three years in a row, and the members also can be found jamming with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra or with jazz, R&B and Pop groups.
The evening’s sponsor is General Insurance Services, and concession workers are from La Porte Service League.
The final two performers in the Roxy Music Guitar Madness competition will compete, with Andrew Kavanaugh on Wednesday and Nolan Jones Thursday. Votes are being taken online at roxymusic.com, with the finalists competing and the winner announced the following week. Proceeds from the event will benefit Arts in the Park.
In addition to support the free summer concert series, runners and walkers of all ages are encouraged to sign up for a Fox Trot 5K on Sept. 14. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the park and include music by The Erly Band. Registration is online, $25 for adults, $15 for students, at www.artsintheparklaporte.com. Participants registering by Aug. 29 will receive a T-shirt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.