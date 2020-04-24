La PORTE — On Sunday Rev. Peggy Huston will preach from the text on the walk to Emmaus with the sermon “Broken Hope,” live at 9:30 a.m. CST on the church’s Facebook page, PresbyterianChurchof LaPorte.
It will include John Gouwens’ organ recording of Herbert Sumsion’s “I to the Hills Will Lift My Eyes.”
