La PORTE — On Sunday Rev. Peggy Huston’s sermon will be “Eldad, Medad and the Unexpected Pentecost Moment,” based on Numbers 11:24-30, in a live feed on the church’s Facebook page, PresbyterianChurchof LaPorte at 9:30 a.m.
At 11 a.m. there will be a parking lot service as Huston preaches from the sanctuary and people can listen from their cars by tuning in to radio FM 89.1 must be in close proximity to the church to hear).
