La PORTE — This week Rev. Peggy Huston announced two phases for worship at The Presbyterian Church of La Porte, 307 Kingsbury Ave.
Phase 1 continues to be worship services live only on Facebook at 9:30 a.m. CST May 17 and 24, at Presbyterian ChurchofLaPorte. This Sunday Huston will preach from John 14:15-21, titled “We Can Do Better.” Rachel Krieg will offer music and there will be a special guest. There will be no in-house worship. Children’s sermons will be live on Facebook. Carillón concerts will continue Sundays at noon.
(0) comments
