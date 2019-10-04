La PORTE COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest Indiana spokesman Adam Parkhouse says – only half-jokingly – that orange construction barrels are "Indiana's state flower."
With several major projects currently going on in the northern part of La Porte County, motorists probably would agree, but the good news is most of those projects will be wrapping up over the next several weeks.
Parkhouse said Thursday that work on U.S. 421 from Ind. 2 in Westville to U.S. 20 in Michigan City will be "wrapping up by the end of the month." Work on the U.S. 35 bridge project in La Porte will also be done by November.
Construction work on U.S. 20 from U.S. 421 to Ind. 212 in Michigan City; and the massive "dogbone" intersection of Ind. 2 and U.S. 20 will take a little longer, but INDOT is "aiming" to have both projects completed by the end of the year.
The U.S. 421 project to totally repave nearly 10 miles of the road is nearly complete, Parkhouse said.
"All paving is done on U.S. 421 with the exception of the rail bridge. All that’s left is pavement markings and cleanup," he said.
But "that railroad bridge," just south of Otis, will present one last headache for commuters. Starting Monday, Oct. 7, U.S. 421 will be closed at the bridge for at least a week, he said. The road will be closed between I-94 and the Indiana Toll Road to repair and pave the area under the bridge.
"We generally like to keep at least one lane open, but the bridge is just too narrow, so we have to close the road," Parkhouse said. "We are hoping to wrap that up in about a week, and we timed the closure to correspond with fall break at Purdue Northwest."
After that it's just cleanup and striping work, including the area from U.S. 20 to I-94 in Michigan City, he said.
For next week, INDOT's approved detour – state road detours must use state-maintained roads – would be to use I-94 to Ind. 49, Ind. 49 to U.S. 6, and U.S. 6 back to U.S. 421; or vice versa for northbound motorists. Local motorists can expect to see more traffic than usual on County Line Road, and the county roads between County Line and 421.
Michigan City Central Services also said the closure will affect the Transit Triangle commuter service, which will use County Line Road.
The Black and Gold Lines of the service will be unable to access PNW as scheduled, and will be shuttling passengers between the BP Station bus stop at U.S. 421 and Ind. 2 in Westville to the campus bus stop. Commuters should allow extra time and expect delays due to high traffic, detours and extended route timing, including delays for transfers at Marquette Mall.
And the La Porte County Sheriff's Department is reminding motorists to be safe as "the final stretch of the 2019 roadway construction season" wraps up.
"INDOT employees, along with the contractors of the major La Porte County projects, are working feverishly to meet deadlines," according to the sheriff's department, which offers these tips for motorists in construction zones:
• slow down
• look out for barriers, cones or barrels
• put down cell phones and keep your eyes on the road
• don't tailgate as sudden stops are possible
• keep a safe distance between your vehicle and large trucks
• always wear seat belts
Parkhouse offered the following updates on the other major projects:
• On U.S. 20 in Michigan City, crews installed box culverts and are working to complete the new lane. "While there were some delays at the start of the work, they are cruising along right now and aiming for the end of the year to finish." The work will include resurfacing of the stretches from U.S. 421 to Woodland Avenue, and Johnson Road to Ind. 212, and he said paving has begun in some areas.
• The U.S. 35 bridge replacement in downtown La Porte may be the first project to wrap up, Parkhouse said. "The bridge structure is done, the decking is poured and they will pour the pedestrian sidewalks next week." The goal is to have the road open to "full traffic" by November.
• At the "dogbone" in Rolling Prairie, some north-south stretches of U.S. 20 are closed, but all east-west roads remain open. "The bridge is in place, the deck is paved and they are putting asphalt on the ramps and roundabout," Parkhouse said. "It will definitely be done this year if all goes as planned, and we're hoping to be done in November." As part of the project, the U.S. 20 closure has been extended from Oak Knoll Road north to CR-600E for about three weeks so crews can work on the shoulder and install a center turn lane.
• INDOT also announced Friday that crews will start removing the center median on the U.S. 12 bridge over Trail Creek in Michigan City on Monday. One lane will flow in each direction between Michigan Boulevard and Blue Chip Casino, with work anticipated to be complete by the end of October. The work is in advance of a bridge deck replacement project slated to start in spring 2020.
