Work release, probation for soliciting teen

MICHIGAN CITY — Although he’ll have to register as a sex offender for the next 10 years, Martel Toy may avoid straight prison time for his child solicitation conviction.
Toy was sentenced Thursday to six years in the Indiana Department of Correction – two years on work release, and four on probation.
However, if he successfully completes the first year of work release, he’ll be allowed to petition the court for a sentence modification. He is prohibited from contacting the victim in the case for the duration of his sentence.
Now 26, Toy was convicted by a jury in August of soliciting a 14-year-old girl for sex when he was 24.
Because the alleged victim in the case refused to cooperate with law enforcement – and repeatedly denied any physical relationship existed between her and Toy – the only evidence the state had to prove it were text and social media messages between the two, and a video showing them kissing at a local restaurant.
Prosecutors offered Toy a plea bargain earlier this year that would have allowed him to serve a sentence of only probation, and it did not require him to register as a sex offender.
However, Toy declined to accept the deal and took his chances at trial, where he was found guilty of Level 4 felony child solicitation, which carries a potential sentence of 2-12 years in prison.
At his argued sentencing hearing earlier this month, both Toy’s mother and the alleged victim’s mother asked the judge for leniency. The women share grandchildren, born to the alleged victim’s older sister and Toy’s older brother.
Judge Michael Bergerson expressed his frustration at that time with Toy’s apparent lack of remorse and failure to accept responsibility for his actions – the lone aggravator listed in the sentencing order he delivered Thursday.
Toy’s lack of criminal history was the only mitigator listed.
Before being remanded to the custody of the La Porte County Sheriff’s Department, Toy was credited with 100 days toward his sentence – 75 days served in the La Porte County Jail plus 25 days “good-time” credit.
