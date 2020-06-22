Renovations are planned for La Porte’s historic telephone exchange building, which is owned by the La Porte County Public Library. The building’s new name, “LPCPL Exchange: Connecting People and Ideas,” was recently approved by the library’s board.
Telephone Building operators are shown in the late 1800s. La Porte had the “world’s first automatic [direct dial] telephone exchange” which went into operation in La Porte on Nov. 3, 1892, operated by the Cushman Telephone Company. Now owned by the La Porte County Public Library, renovations to the building are planned for July.
Renovations are planned for La Porte’s historic telephone exchange building, which is owned by the La Porte County Public Library. The building’s new name, “LPCPL Exchange: Connecting People and Ideas,” was recently approved by the library’s board.
Submitted photo
Telephone Building operators are shown in the late 1800s. La Porte had the “world’s first automatic [direct dial] telephone exchange” which went into operation in La Porte on Nov. 3, 1892, operated by the Cushman Telephone Company. Now owned by the La Porte County Public Library, renovations to the building are planned for July.
La PORTE — New life is in the works for La Porte’s historic telephone exchange building.
The La Porte County Public Library recently announced that a new name has been chosen for the old telephone switchboard building at 807 Indiana Ave. that was donated to the library about five years ago for expansion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.