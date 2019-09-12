421 WORK NORTH AND SOUTH

Submitted photo / INDOTThe U.S. 421 repaving project in La Porte County is continuing on both the north and south ends of the work zone, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. Milling crews began work this week in Michigan City between I-94 and U.S. 20. Milling is nearly complete with paving to follow, and traffic will be one lane in each direction. On the southern end of that project, between I-94 and Ind. 2, paving continues with flaggers directing one lane of traffic around work crews. As of early Wednesday, paving had been completed from I-94 to the PNW campus in Westville, and is expected to wrap up later this week. Throughout the corridor, traffic could be heavy as milling and paving work continues, so expect delays and avoid the area if possible, INDOT advises. 

421 WORK NORTH AND SOUTH

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.