Women's shelter seeks donations to stay warm

MICHIGAN CITY — When a furnace went out last week at the Stepping Stone Shelter for Women it "felt like a very stressful crisis" but is "turning out to be a huge blessing," according to Nanda Danitschek, director of the shelter for victims of domestic violence. "We have shifted the facilities and received many donations of blankets and heaters, so everyone is keeping warm."
The shelter is nearing its $5,000 funding goal, with an anonymous donor pledge to match all contributions up to $5,000 if received by Tuesday.
Danitschek said the shelter is over halfway to that goal, and "generous HVAC companies are looking into finding us a better deal on the furnace," which is estimated to cost about $9,000. "We are hoping to get it taken care of by the end of the week.
All the funds raised are for HVAC, so any additional funds will go towards replacement of another furnace and maintenance needed on transitional housing HVAC units," she said.
Anyone wishing to donate can send a check to made out to “Stepping Stone Shelter” to P.O. Box 1045, Michigan City, IN 46361, dated Nov. 8-12, or use the secure PayPal link at https://www.paypal.com/donate/?token=8i1_y1dbRz03El3Itb60FwoTIeG9pMNoi-toXnodQsrUb7oWXwQElKV18ESovKyM497MxW&country.x=US&locale.x=US
There are other ways to assist besides donating money, Danitschek said.
“Portable heaters will be very helpful for us right now,” she said. “Blankets are always needed at the shelter, too.”
She offered “very special thanks to our special donor, who believes in our mission to empower the community to live without violence. We are so blessed to know you and have your heart.”
To others in the community, she pleads, “We need your support. You will be helping us keep our families and single clients warm this winter.”
—From staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.